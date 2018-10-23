BALTIMORE (AP) — More than 100 people have been sickened by hand, foot and mouth disease at one of Johns Hopkins University’s four Baltimore campuses. The Maryland Department of Health has officially classified it as an outbreak.

University spokesman Dennis O’Shea tells The Baltimore Sun that officials have been broadcasting information about the outbreak at the Homewood campus, which is home to the schools of arts and sciences, engineering and education.

An Oct. 12 report from the university news service said 95 cases had been reported since early September. That number is now up to 129.

The disease is highly contagious and has no specific treatment. The university’s facilities department has been conducting extra cleaning in areas like residence halls.

