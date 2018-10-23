SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities have cleared the Bellevue police chief of any wrongdoing two months after he was accused of sexual assault and placed on paid administrative leave.

The Seattle Times reports Steve Mylett was reinstated Monday following the Bothell police investigation that found no evidence to substantiate the allegations.

Bothell police say investigators found no probable cause for any crime and there was no evidence of any contact between the accuser and Mylett.

According to police, the 44-year-old Issaquah woman said Mylett assaulted her in late 2016, claiming they met through a website for people seeking sex.

Bothell police say there is probable cause to believe the woman committed perjury, tampered with evidence and made a false statement to police.

The newspaper could not reach the woman and her attorney Monday.

