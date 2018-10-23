CLEVELAND (AP) - A federal judge has denied an imprisoned Cleveland-area politician’s motion to overturn his conviction on more than two dozen corruption charges.

A U.S. District Court judge on Monday rejected arguments that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from 2016 narrowing the definition of an official act invalidated instructions given to the jury in former Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora’s 2012 trial.

Philip Kushner, an attorney for Dimora, said the decision was disappointing and he was reviewing it. He says he would talk to Dimora about the possibility of an appeal.

Prosecutors said Dimora accepted more than 100 bribes, tried to fix several court cases and had contractors work at his home for free or reduced prices. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Dimora denied any wrongdoing.





