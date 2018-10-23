RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Kyle man has been sentenced to 1 1/2 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal officer.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 20-year-old Ramone McBride was convicted of choking and hitting a federal officer on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in September 2017, and also using the officer’s own stun gun on him.

McBride will be on supervised release for two years following his prison term.





