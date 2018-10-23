MANASSAS, Va. (AP) - Prosecutors and defense attorneys will lay out their final arguments whether an Army staff sergeant should be executed for killing his wife and a rookie police officer who responded to her 911 call seeking help.

Closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday in Manassas in the sentencing phase of the trial of 34-year-old Ronald Hamilton of Woodbridge. The jury has already convicted Hamilton of capital murder for the fatal shootings of his wife, Crystal Hamilton, and Officer Ashley Guindon, who was working her first shift after being sworn in.

Two other officers who responded to the scene in February 2016, Jesse Hempen and David McKeown, suffered serious injuries but survived. They testified about their experiences to the jury.

Defense lawyers have emphasized Hamilton’s service on multiple deployments to Iraq in seeking mercy.





