HONOLULU (AP) - A Hawaii man accused in a deadly shooting at an illegal game room in Honolulu has pleaded not guilty.

Deputy Public Defender Doris Lum entered a not guilty plea Monday on behalf of 35-year-old Prescott Kesi, who is charged with second-degree attempted murder and two firearm offenses.

Honolulu police say Kesi used a handgun to strike 28-year-old Pitulo Vaipapa in late September. Vaipapa was then shot in the head after the two men wrestled and the gun went off twice.

Police say Kesi then fled but he later surrendered to officers.

Vaipapa was taken to a hospital and died last week.

A Honolulu judge found probable cause for Kesi to stand trial on attempted murder before Vaipapa had died. Prosecutors will likely to seek a murder charge.





