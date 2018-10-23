LEBANON, Pa. (AP) - A man serving time in a credit union robbery has been arrested and officially charged in the shooting deaths of two men officials allege he hired to transport him after the robbery.

The Lebanon Daily News reports that 37-year-old Gilberto Torres-Reyes was arrested Tuesday at a Montgomery County prison and taken to Lebanon County for arraignment on charges of criminal homicide, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless endangering and firearms charges.

Torres-Reyes is serving a 38-month to 10-years sentence in the April holdup of Wyomissing’s Riverfront Credit Union. Authorities say a witness said he offered $400 each to 27-year-old Alexis Rafael Perez-Garcia and 34-year-old Jelson Dejesus-Ortiz to drive him to Pittsburgh, but they were later found slain on Route 72 in Cornwall, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Reading.

___

Information from: Lebanon Daily News, http://www.ldnews.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.