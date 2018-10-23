NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) - The trial of a man accused of dealing drugs has been put on hold while his attorney subpoenas the personal cellphone records of the police officers who arrested his client.

Officials say 39-year-old Bennie Gray Jr. was set to go on trial in New London Superior Court earlier this month for allegedly selling 0.8 grams of crack cocaine. The Day reports the judge has dismissed the jury while Gray’s attorney subpoenaed records of the personal phones of four members of the New London Police Department’s Vice & Narcotics Section.

The officers say they used personal cellphones for certain police operations because department-issued phones aren’t suitable for their needs. The officers are objecting to turning over their cellphone records.

The prosecution and police department declined to comment Monday.

