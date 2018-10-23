BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (AP) - An investigation into the death of a malicious destruction of property suspect following a struggle while he was being arrested in southwestern Michigan has been turned over to state police.

Police in Berrien Springs on Tuesday identified the man who died as 51-year-old Jack Clement Lunneen of Berrien Springs.

Police say they responded early Monday to a complaint and a Berrien County sheriff’s deputy found the man in a parking lot. Police say the man later identified as Lunneen resisted arrest and was restrained. Officers called for an ambulance when he appeared to be experiencing medical difficulties.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township officer and the sheriff’s deputy involved were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.





