TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Text messages and other documents surrounding trips made by Florida Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum are being turned over as part of an ongoing ethics investigation.

Some of the documents appear to contradict Gillum’s assertion that he paid for all expenses related to two trips to Costa Rica and New York City. An attorney representing a Tallahassee lobbyist turned over the documents Tuesday in response to a subpoena from Florida’s ethics commission.

The Tallahassee mayor has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing in the case, which is separate but related to an ongoing FBI investigation into city government.

One text message shows Gillum is told by lobbyist Adam Corey that “Mike Miller” had gotten them tickets to the Broadway show “Hamilton.” Miller would turn out to be an FBI undercover agent.

Gillum’s campaign released a statement deflecting blame at opponent Ron DeSantis.

“These records vindicate and add more evidence that at every turn I was paying my own way or was with my family, for all trips, including picking up tickets from my brother, Marcus, who was with a group of his own friends. But this isn’t about a Broadway show, it’s about a sideshow, because Ron DeSantis and his associates have no vision, no healthcare plan, and are running the most false, negative campaign in Florida history. Floridians deserve better.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.