FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A Minnesota man has waived extradition in a North Dakota homicide case.

Forty-four-year-old Miguel Cooley is charged with fatally shooting 20-year-old Gabriel Perez. He was fatally shot as he sat on a curb outside a McDonald’s restaurant near downtown Fargo Sept. 23.

Cooley was arrested at a home west of Rochester, Minnesota several days after Perez was killed.

KFGO says Cass County sheriff’s officials are making arrangements for Cooley’s return to Fargo.





