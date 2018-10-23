INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - The mother of an Independence man who was fatally shot by police last year is suing the city, the police chief and the officer who fired the shot.

Fifty-one-year-old Carlos Cruz was shot in January 2017 at his home. Police say he was shot after pointing a shotgun at officers. Jackson County prosecutors declined to file charges against the officer who shot Cruz.

The Kansas City Star reports the lawsuit contends Cruz was drinking and threatening to kill himself when his mother called police. The lawsuit says Cruz placed his shotgun on a porch railing, remained calm and never threatened officers before he was shot.

Police spokesman Officer John Syme said Tuesday the department doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of damages.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.