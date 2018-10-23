SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A 33-year-old New Mexico man has been sentenced to 44 years in prison for his role in the armed robbery of a Santa Fe medical marijuana growing facility.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington handed down the sentence on Monday to Reyes Barela after three trials.

Authorities say Barela and at least two other men tied up the two owners of the New Mexico Top Organics cannabis facility and held them at gunpoint while stealing $30,000 worth of marijuana in 2013.

Prosecutors held three trials before getting a guilty verdict in the case.

At the sentencing hearing, Barela attacked Ellington’s handling of the case, saying the judge had allowed jurors to hear testimony that should have been kept out.

