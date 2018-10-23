OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation hopes its new unit will help tackle more than 1,200 cold cases.

The Oklahoman reports that the bureau plans to open its Cold Case Unit next month. The unit will consist of a bureau investigator and a crime analyst who will examine cases dating back to 1950. The agency chose the date based on the likelihood of suspects still being alive.

The bureau says new technology and investigative tools can help officials solve cold cases. Officials say the unit will work with law enforcement jurisdictions around Oklahoma to help solve cases.

Bureau director Ricky Adams says investigators are dedicated to getting families answers.

The agency hopes lawmakers will give the program additional funding in the coming years so it can expand.

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com





