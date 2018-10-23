NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man has admitted taking bribes in a scheme involving construction projects at two New Jersey military bases.

Kevin Leondi pleaded guilty Monday to two conspiracy counts. The 57-year-old Stroudsburg man now faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced Jan. 30.

Federal prosecutors say Leondi solicited and accepted more than $150,000 in bribes in the form of cash, the sale of unneeded equipment and work performed at his personal property.

Leondi was employed by the Army as a contract specialist and served as liaison with contractors seeking work at Picatinny Arsenal and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

Picatinny is a center for research and development of weapons systems and ammunition. Joint Base McGuire includes the installations formerly known separately as McGuire Air Force Base, Fort Dix and Lakehurst Naval Air Engineering Station.





