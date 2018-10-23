DETROIT (AP) - Authorities have seized more than 16 pounds (7.5 kilograms) of cocaine, about 40 pounds (19 kilograms) of marijuana and nearly $445,000 in cash after drug raids in Detroit and one of its northwest suburbs.

Detroit police say officers raided two businesses on the city’s eastside Monday and two homes in West Bloomfield.

Heroin and ecstasy also were found. Two men, ages 36 and 33, were arrested. Charges were not announced Tuesday.





