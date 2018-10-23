AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio police department is defending the actions of an officer seen in a cellphone video punching a man who had been stopped for questioning about drug activity more than two dozen times.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Akron police Maj. Jesse Leeser says the 30 windmill punches delivered Sunday to a 47-year-old man resisting arrest is a tactic taught by the department.

Leeser says the punches are meant to loosen a suspect’s grip.

The video shows two Akron officers struggling to handcuff the man and using a stun gun on him. When more officers arrive, one of them puts his knee in the man’s back and begins punching him.

The man, wanted for a parole violation, was charged with resisting arrest, providing a false identity and marijuana possession.

