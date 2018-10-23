MONTCLAIR, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey are searching for a man who they allege shot and killed the mother of his child.

Fifty-five-year-old James Ray III faces murder and weapons charges in the death of 44-year-old Angela Bledsoe.

Authorities say police responding to a wellness check Monday night found Bledsoe suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Montclair home she shared with Ray. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Ray wasn’t at the home when police arrived.

The couple’s child was taken to relatives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. It’s unclear whether Ray has an attorney.





