SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to help solve a Tennessee burglary in which about 16 firearms were taken.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working in conjunction with the Savannah Police Department and firearms trade association National Shooting Sports Foundation. The burglary happened Saturday at Talley’s Lock and Load in Savannah.

ATF is offering up to $2,500, which will be matched by the foundation. ATF said in a news release the foundation matches rewards in cases involving firearms theft from federally licensed firearms retailers.





