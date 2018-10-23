SODUS, N.Y. (AP) - Schools are closed in an upstate New York town as police continue to search for the suspect in a double fatal shooting.

Authorities say the shooting happened Monday afternoon outside a home in Sodus, on Lake Ontario about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Rochester.

A witness told police the suspect walked up to a car and shot and killed the female driver. The suspect then shot and killed a man nearby.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was spotted running through the backyard of a home near the shooting scene wearing a dark hoodie and a green hat.

Police on Tuesday identified the victims as 24-year-old Amber Washburn and 28-year-old Joshua Niles.

Authorities say the victims lived at the home where the shooting occurred. No other details have been released.





