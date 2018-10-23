JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The sheriff of a Florida city where six people were shot blocks from an NFL stadium less than an hour before kickoff is promising to “turn the tide of violence.”

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams promised Monday in a tweet to deploy 600 law enforcement officers around the Jaguars’ home stadium, TIAA Bank Field, when the University of Florida and the University of Georgia play this weekend in one of the biggest rivalries in college football.

The sheriff says officers also will be stationed throughout downtown Jacksonville and surrounding neighborhoods.

Crime Stoppers was offering a reward up to $3,000 for information about the shootings.

The shootings broke out Sunday before the scheduled 1 p.m. start of play between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.