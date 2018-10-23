WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into the shooting death of a 41-year-old woman has been presented to prosecutors.

The Wichita Eagle reports Lisa Trimmell was shot in June 2017 at her home near Andover.

Investigators have said Trimmell’s two sons, ages 14 and 22, were visiting when she was shot. A sheriff’s report says evidence indicates one of the sons shot his mother.

The shooting occurred about a month after her husband filed for divorce.

The sheriff’s office said Monday the case has been turned over to the county prosecutor’s office but no arrests have been made. An autopsy concluded her death was a homicide.

The Eagle has previously reported that prosecutors are trying to determine whether the shooting was justified or a crime.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.