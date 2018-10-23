SISSETON, S.D. (AP) - A Sisseton man has pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing a child younger than 12.

Twenty-nine-year-old Joel Max is charged with three counts of sexual abuse and one count of aggravated abuse of a child. Aberdeen American News says his federal trial is set for Dec. 18.

Court records say the charges accuse Max of abusing of a child between September 2016 and June 2018 in Roberts County. Each of the sexual abuse charges carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a mandatory minimum of five years in prison. A fine of as much as $250,000 could also be imposed on each count.

