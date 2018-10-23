HOUSTON (AP) - A group of students from a historically black university have filed a lawsuit alleging a southeast Texas county is suppressing the voting rights of its black residents.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Houston Monday, Prairie View A&M; University students allege Waller County election officials are violating the civil rights of black students and residents in Prairie View by not providing any early voting locations on campus or anywhere in the city during the first week of early voting, which started Monday.

Prairie View is located about 50 miles northwest of Houston.

Waller County District Attorney Elton Mathis didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment Tuesday.

The lawsuit comes after Democrats earlier this month had complained officials might block students from voting because of registration issues.





