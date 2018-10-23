NEW YORK (AP) - A Swiss tourist accused of accidentally flying a drone into a midtown Manhattan office tower has been arraigned on a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.
Paolo Prosetti was released without bail Tuesday and is due back in court Nov. 5.
Authorities say Prosetti’s drone crashed into the 21st floor of a building on Broadway near West 54th Street on Sunday, leaving a hole in a window. No one was injured.
Police say the 28-year-old was arrested Monday after he went back to the building to retrieve the drone.
The criminal complaint says he “recklessly” caused more than $250 worth of property damage.
A Legal Aid Society attorney representing Prosetti did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Drone flights are banned in New York City except in some parks.
