VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - The Democrat who is trying to unseat Virginia Congressman Scott Taylor has attacked his handling of a ballot-fraud scandal during their first debate.

Elaine Luria said Tuesday that Taylor didn’t take the matter seriously enough. She said he continued to employ staffers who were accused of allegedly forging voter signatures to place a third-party “spoiler candidate” on November’s ballot.

Taylor denied that he was involved in any of the alleged fraud. And he said he got rid of staffers who were tied to the scandal.

The freshman Republican accused the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee of airing “defamatory” ads regarding the controversy. He hinted at possibly taking legal action.

The debate in Virginia Beach was the first of two that are scheduled for the 2nd District, which spans the state’s coast.





