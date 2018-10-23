EDGEWATER, Md. (AP) - A Maryland teen convicted of running over a fellow high school student has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

News outlets report Nicholas Kyle Hoffman was 17 when he was charged as an adult with attempted murder in November. Charging documents say the 16-year-old victim was targeted for allegedly stealing marijuana from Hoffman’s friend.

Anne Arundel County prosecutors say Hoffman was filmed intentionally speeding into the boy before leaving the scene. Hoffman was “heard uttering a derisive comment indicating a lack of concern for the victim’s welfare.”

The victim survived.

Hoffman was convicted in August and sentenced Monday.

In a statement, State’s Attorney Wes Adams called it “one of the most callous displays of violence” he’d seen. The now 18-year-old’s attorney disputed the assertion that he showed no remorse.





