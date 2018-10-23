SODUS, N.Y. (AP) - The Latest on the fatal shooting of two people outside an upstate New York home on Monday (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Authorities say they’ve scaled back the search for a man who fatally shot two people outside an upstate New York home before fleeing on foot.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Tuesday that a 24-hour search involving several law enforcement agencies has failed to locate the suspect in Monday afternoon’s shooting in Sodus, on Lake Ontario about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Rochester.

Police on Tuesday identified the victims as 24-year-old Amber Washburn and 28-year-old Joshua Niles.

A neighbor tells local media outlets that he saw the gunman shoot Niles as he stood in a driveway and shoot Washburn as she sat in a car.

Authorities say the victims lived at the home where the shooting occurred.

Schools near the shooting that were closed Tuesday are expected to reopen Wednesday.

10:13 a.m.

Schools are closed in an upstate New York town as police continue to search for the suspect in a double fatal shooting.

Authorities say the shooting happened Monday afternoon outside a home in Sodus, on Lake Ontario about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Rochester.

A witness told police the suspect walked up to a car and shot and killed the female driver. The suspect then shot and killed a man nearby.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was spotted running through the backyard of a home near the shooting scene wearing a dark hoodie and a green hat.

Authorities say the victims lived at the home where the shooting occurred. No other details have been released.





