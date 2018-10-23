HONOLULU (AP) - The Latest on scheduling a trail against a former prosecutor and her retired police chief husband (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

A judge says medical records of the wife of a retired Honolulu police chief convince him that a trial against the couple needs to be postponed.

U.S. Magistrate Richard Puglisi on Tuesday granted Katherine Kealoha’s request to postpone the trial, which was scheduled for next month.

Puglisi says confidential medical records prove that she won’t be able to attend a November trial and wouldn’t be able to assist in her defense.

Katherine and Louis Kealoha are facing a trial on bank fraud, identity theft and obstruction charges. They’re also facing a separate trial with current and former officers on corruption-related charges.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday to discuss new trial dates.

Prosecutors had opposed the delay, saying she has a history of “feigning serious illness.”

___

9:50 a.m.

The wife of a retired Honolulu police chief wants to postpone a trial against the couple on bank fraud, identity theft and obstruction allegations.

Katherine Kealoha filed a sealed request to move the trial date, which is scheduled for next month.

U.S. prosecutors say in court documents that she hasn’t shown how her “alleged medical condition” would interfere with her ability to prepare for trial.

Prosecutors say Kealoha has a history of “feigning serious illness” and that her request should be denied.

A hearing is scheduled for later Tuesday.

Kealoha, a former deputy city prosecutor, and her husband Louis Kealoha are also scheduled to face a second trial in March with four current and former officers on corruption-related charges.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.