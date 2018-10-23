TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A registered sex offender in Tucson is facing charges of trying to lure minors and owning child pornography.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Monday that a state grand jury indicted Patrick Michael Winkler on multiple counts. They include sexual exploitation of a minor, luring a minor for sexual exploitation and unlawful age misrepresentation.

According to the indictment, Winkler kept videos and still images of child porn on his cellphone between November 2017 and March of this year.

He is also accused of using a mobile app called “Whisper” to chat with minors. Investigators say he deliberately misrepresented how old he was in these chats.

They say he failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

It was not immediately known Tuesday if Winkler had an attorney.





