TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Police in Tulsa say a 37-year-old man has been fatally shot as officers served a search warrant at his home.

Authorities say the shooting happened about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday while officers were serving a “high risk” warrant at the home of Shaunday Mullins. Oklahoma Department of Corrections records indicate Mullins was released from prison last year after serving part of a four-year sentence for domestic abuse.

Police say Mullins fired a gunshot at officers as they searched the residence and officers fired back, striking Mullins. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say several guns and narcotics were visible in the residence when police performed a protective sweep.

Authorities say a woman and two children in the home weren’t injured. Police say the woman was taken into custody.





