MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is going to receive a $1.2 million Justice Department grant to help combat human trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says the three-year-grant will help fund programs run by the state police and the Vermont Center for Crime Victim Services.

The money will be used to help deliver specialized services for victims and the prosecution of traffickers.

Human trafficking is the act of compelling a person by force, fraud, or coercion to provide labor or commercial sex. Officials say that drug addicts and other vulnerable people such as children, the disabled, and the undocumented are specifically targeted and recruited by traffickers for exploitation.

Between 2014 and mid-2017, officials estimate there were more than 250 cases of human trafficking in Vermont’s Chittenden County alone.





