RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Whitewood man has pleaded not guilty in federal court to illegally trafficking deer.
Fifty-seven-year-old Everett MacKaben Jr. is accused of violating the Lacey Act, a federal law targeting wildlife and plant trafficking.
He’s accused of violating state and Oglala Sioux laws that deal with hunting without a license or in violation of a license. The Rapid City Journal reports that allegedly breaking those state and tribal misdemeanor laws became a federal felony when he allegedly sold more than $350 worth of deer between October 2013 and December 2017.
He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.
___
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.