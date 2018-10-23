RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Whitewood man has pleaded not guilty in federal court to illegally trafficking deer.

Fifty-seven-year-old Everett MacKaben Jr. is accused of violating the Lacey Act, a federal law targeting wildlife and plant trafficking.

He’s accused of violating state and Oglala Sioux laws that deal with hunting without a license or in violation of a license. The Rapid City Journal reports that allegedly breaking those state and tribal misdemeanor laws became a federal felony when he allegedly sold more than $350 worth of deer between October 2013 and December 2017.

He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

