WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Wichita woman was sentenced just over nine years in federal prison for stealing handguns from a store to pay off a drug debt.
U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release that 28-year-old Chaelyn Nichole Aaron was sentenced Monday for theft of firearms.
In her guilty plea, Aaron admitted that in March she pried open a display case at an Atwoods store and took seven handguns before leaving.
Court documents indicate she gave the guns to a drug dealer to pay off her debt.
