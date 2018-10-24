CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (AP) - Alabama corrections officials say two inmates have escaped from a work-release center.
A Department of Corrections news release says Mark Araujo (ah-RAH’-ho) and Jacob Burnett - both 39 years old - escaped Tuesday night from the Childersburg Work Release Center in Talladega County.
Araujo is serving a 15-year sentence for a 2016 theft conviction. Burnett was sentenced to 18 months in July for burglary.
Araujo had a parole hearing set for September 2019 and Burnett would have reached his end of sentence in December 2019. Both now face charges for the escape and other offenses.
Araujo is 6 feet tall (1.8 meters), 180 pounds (81.6 kilograms), with brown hair and blue eyes.
Burnett is 5-feet-9 (1.75 meters), 190 pounds (86.1 kilograms), with red hair and green eyes.
