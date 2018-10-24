The Secret Service confirmed Wednesday that they stopped two “potential explosive devices” sent to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” a Secret Service statement read. “The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.”

The agency said the package targeting Mrs. Clinton, intercepted late Tuesday night, was addressed to her home address in New York. The one intended for Mr. Obama was caught early Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C.

The Secret Service launched an investigation into the packages to find the source and whoever sent them.

The packages come just two days after an explosive device was found near George Soros’ New York home, also in Westchester County.





