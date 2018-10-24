STURGIS, S.D. (AP) - A Montana woman has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for a fatal stabbing in Meade County last year.

Thirty-eight-year-old Stormy Marsh was convicted of first-degree manslaughter for stabbing Phyllis Mastin in her home in Summerset in August of 2017. Authorities say the 49-year-old woman had been stabbed dozens of times.

KOTA-TV reports Marsh’s attorney, Randal Connelly, argued for a sentence of less than 30 years, claiming Marsh was mentally ill. The judge imposed a 60-year sentence, but suspended 15 of those years Tuesday.

