President Trump said Wednesday he’s “extremely angry” and upset about suspected bombs mailed to top former and current government officials, and vowed “to get to the bottom of it.”

“In these times, we have to unify and come together,” Mr. Trump said at the White House. “This egregious conduct is abhorrent to everything we hold dear and sacred as Americans.”

He said Americans must “send a strong message that acts or threats of political violence have no place of any kind in the United States of America.”

Mr. Trump said after a briefing with the FBI, Homeland Security Department and others that a “major investigation” is underway to find the culprit or culprits. He said those who committed the “despicable acts” will be brought to justice.

“We’re extremely angry, upset, unhappy about what we witnessed this morning,” the president said. “We will get to the bottom of it.”

First lady Melania Trump added her voice to the many condemnations coming from the administration.

“We cannot tolerate these cowardly attacks, and I strongly condemn all who choose violence,” she told the audience at an event in the East Room on confronting opioid addiction.

Authorities said suspicious packages were sent to former President Bill and Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr., New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the Manhattan office of CNN, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, liberal billionaire George Soros and others.

None of the devices, suspected pipe bombs, has exploded.





