ONE MORE TIME: JOURNALISTS ARE NOT THE ENEMY. ENCOURAGING VIOLENCE AGAINST THEM ISN'T OK, Oct. 21

At a campaign rally Thursday for Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte, President Donald Trump praised the Republican lawmaker for body-slamming a newspaper reporter in May 2017. …

Please understand that they aren’t promoting any party or candidate. They aren’t pushing a particular political point of view. They just want to know what you, the voters, are thinking.

They are certainly not the enemy.

We were appalled by what the president said at the Gianforte rally last week. Trump called Gianforte a “tough cookie” and “my kind of guy,” and joked that his assault of a reporter probably helped him win favor among Montana voters.

This seemed particularly cavalier, particularly awful and ill-advised, in the wake of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi’s horrific murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by 15 people believed to be Saudi agents.

The president initially seemed reluctant to accept that the Saudis were behind the torture and assassination of Khashoggi. But Monday, Trump told the press that after talking to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about Khashoggi’s disappearance, he was “not satisfied with what I’ve heard.”

It was progress, of a sort.

But joking about an assault on a reporter? That was a terrible and needless fall backward - and completely unacceptable.

“This amounts to the celebration of a crime by someone sworn to uphold our laws and an attack on the First Amendment by someone who has solemnly pledged to defend it,” Olivier Knox, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said in a statement. “We should never shrug at the president cheerleading for a violent act targeting a free and independent news media.”

Republican pollster Frank Luntz tweeted his disapproval of Trump’s remarks: “Kinda dilutes the ‘angry mob’ characterization of your political opponents when you praise unprovoked violence (to which Rep. Gianforte pleaded guilty) against a journalist who was doing his job.”

Luntz is right, of course. But beyond any political calculation, we fear this kind of rhetoric might lead to more journalists getting hurt.

Just last June, five staff members of the Capital Gazette, a local newspaper group in Annapolis, Maryland, were fatally shot by a gunman who had a grudge against that newspaper.

They were among the 64 journalists who have been killed around the world this year, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Some people are consumed by anger already; they don’t need any encouragement to turn their anger into violence.

We welcome the calls of readers who want to share their views about the content of the LNP Opinion pages. Nearly all of the calls we receive - even those that begin in anger - end up being thoughtful and thought-provoking conversations in which viewpoints are freely and frankly exchanged.

This is how our political discourse should be. We don’t have to agree all of the time. But we should listen to one another.

And we should respect the work each of us tries to do. We shouldn’t shake our fists at the road flagger who waves our vehicle to a halt so others can pass - he’s doing his job. He’s trying to keep us from crashing into each other.

Journalists are doing similar work. They’re trying to draw people into the intersection of politics and ordinary life - not so we collide into one another, but so we better understand each other and know what we’re all facing. They should be able to do their work safely as they go about the business of holding politicians accountable - a role granted to them by the Constitution.

Last week, a bumper sticker was photographed on a Brooklyn vehicle and shared on Twitter. The wording, set against the backdrop of an American flag, read: “Fight for the truth. Punch a journalist.”

Last year, Walmart pulled T-shirts from its website bearing the message: “Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some Assembly Required.”

Both items naturally drew outrage. But someone thought the sentiments needed to be mass-produced.

When unfavorable news reporting is derided as “fake,” when journalists are accused of treason - there are bumper stickers conveying that feeling, too - it’s not just journalists who should worry.

HARRISBURG'S ACT 47 BILL WAS A TRIUMPH OF BIPARTISANSHIP. PA COULD USE MORE OF IT, Oct. 24

Before packing up ahead of the Nov. 6 election, the General Assembly threw the city of Harrisburg the much-needed lifeline it had refused earlier this year.

The Senate and House both gave overwhelming approval to a bill that extends the capital city’s enhanced taxing authority for five years before it leaves Act 47 status at the end of this year.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature was expected.

The push, shepherded by Rep. Patty Kim, D-Dauphin County, and two of her Republican colleagues, means that the Capital City can continue charging residents a 2 percent earned income tax and retain its tripled local services tax, which amounts to $156, on people who work in Harrisburg.

This will help the city to continue addressing its longstanding structural budget deficit.

This legislation now goes to the governor for enactment and would keep higher local services tax of $156 that people who work in the city pay as well as a 2 percent earned income tax on residents in place for five years.

In return, the city gave up the ability to impose a commuter tax on the thousands who work in the city but don’t live there, and it accepts the oversight of a state-appointed five-member Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority.

One author of the bill, Rep. Tom Mehaffie, R-Dauphin County, notes that in five years, the city will have cut its annual debt service from $10 million to $5 million as it pays down its debt.

At the same time, the Legislature will be receiving regular reports from the new authority to make sure the city is keeping its fiscal house in order. And the authority will be able to recommend future changes based on the effectiveness of the city’s efforts.

Harrisburg has made great strides since implementing the Harrisburg Strong plan in 2013. It has cut a $600 million debt to about $77 million and it started 2018 with a fund balance of about $9 million to put toward much-needed capital improvements, according to the financial condition report issued in March by the city’s Act 47 coordinator.

Moreover, as noted in the memo accompanying the bill authored by Rep. Greg Rothman, R-Cumberland County, the city has two fully funded pensions systems, and a third pension system that is more than 80 percent funded.

Not many municipalities can boast that accomplishment.

The handful of lawmakers opposing the extension rightly argue that piecemeal legislation targeting one locale or constituency over another can be bad policy. They wanted to wait until an update to Act 47 is completed — but there’s no telling how long that could be.

Meanwhile, Harrisburg couldn’t wait. If its extraordinary taxing powers had expired as scheduled, the city would have slipped right back into insolvency just when it seemed to be turning the corner.

Loss of the taxing authority would have cost the city $12 million a year — about 20 percent of its budget — when it exited Act 47.

In fact, back in June, Mayor Eric Papenfuse declared a fiscal crisis after the legislature refused to consider the city’s request for the taxing extension

The bill is an all-too-rare example of compromise that works for everyone, and by working together across the aisle — and between the legislative chambers — a thorny issue has been resolved in a way that benefits all parties without anyone suffering major political pain.

It’s an example lawmakers could profit from in so many other areas.

MORE AMAZON GAMES: CITY AND COUNTY MAKE A PRIVATE PLEA TO JUDGE, Oct. 24

The city and county are so fearful of taxpayers learning about the incentives they’ve offered for Amazon’s second headquarters that they have resorted to inappropriate behavior - sending a private letter to a judge asking him to keep certain information secret even if he rules that the overall bid should be released to the public.

When two parties are in court, one may not approach the judge without the other knowing about it and having an opportunity to respond. Every first-year law student knows that. Sanctions should be imposed on everyone who had a hand in this behind-the-scenes overture to Common Pleas Senior Judge W. Terrence O’Brien, who is expected to rule by the end of the month on WTAE-TV’s demand to see the bid - which months ago was pronounced a public document by the state Office of Open Records.

Though disappointing, the government’s ex parte communication to Judge O’Brien is not surprising. Since they submitted their bid to Amazon more than a year ago, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald have gone to extraordinary lengths to keep it under wraps.

They denied news organizations’ requests for the document, claiming releasing details would give competing cities an advantage. But competitive advantage isn’t a legitimate reason for withholding documents under the open-records law.

The media appealed to the Office of Open Records, which properly applied the law and ordered the city and county to release the bid. Then Mr. Peduto and Mr. Fitzgerald appealed to Common Pleas Court.

Often, the two officials have waited until the last possible moment to file motions so as to drag out the process and keep the public in the dark for as long as possible. They concocted the fantastical claim that the bid is confidential because it belongs not to the city and county but to PGHQ2, the arm of the nonprofit Allegheny Conference on Community Development that helped to put together the document.

But that’s a shell game. Only the city and county can offer financial incentives to Amazon. The bid belongs to the taxpayers, who have the legal right to know what’s been promised to Amazon on their behalf.

Well after a July 5 hearing, the city and county sent a letter to Judge O’Brien asking him to keep certain information secret even if he rules the overall bid should be released. Only later did associate city solicitor John Doherty notify Ravi V. Sitwala, the attorney for WTAE-TV, about the letter.

For a year, the city and county have refused to release any portion of the bid. Requests for the document were met with blanket denials. Now, slicing and dicing the document is OK if it’s to their benefit? How shameful.

By imploring at the 11th hour that certain parts remain secret even if the the overall bid is made public, the city and county have shown the weakness of their case. To make the request in a secret letter to the judge, instead of in a public motion filed with the court clerk, is despicable.

All along, Mr. Peduto and Mr. Fitzgerald have said the public doesn’t need to know what it’s the bid because, should Amazon choose to put its HQ2 here, all incentives will go through a public approval process before actually being awarded to the company. But if the city and county aren’t playing by the rules of the legal system, taxpayers have little reason to believe that their future actions will be aboveboard, either.

NEW TOOL SHOULD SPEED UP BLIGHT FIGHT, Oct. 24

Erie’s decline registers in the big numbers - thousands of jobs and people siphoned away; persistent, lagging unemployment and wage rates.

It also declares itself in the little things: weedy, unkempt lawns. Trash-strewn streets. Porches crammed with crummy furniture or dead, rusting appliances.

People notice and some care. As Mayor Joe Schember said, his administration’s Citizen Response Center commonly fields complaints about tall grass, litter and abandoned vehicles.

Slovenly maintenance is an annoyance and a drag on the property values of citizens who maintain safe, tidy properties. Its cleanup is also a central piece of Erie’s economic recovery.

Erie’s comprehensive plan, Erie Refocused, stresses blight removal as one key to reversing the city’s slide and shoring up the real estate market. But for too long the existing code enforcement mechanisms have proven to be incapable of achieving in a timely fashion what should be simple fixes - a couple passes with a lawnmower or a pair of hands and a trash bag. Citations can get bogged down in court.

That is why it is so important that Erie City Council has finally adopted the new quality-of-life ticketing program that Schember has pushed for, as reporter Kevin Flowers has detailed. The new ordinance enables code enforcement officers to issue a notice akin to a traffic ticket when code violations are visible on the exterior of a private property and demand action.

Andy Zimmerman, Erie’s code enforcement manager, said officers will be flexible and first issue a warning directing property owners to fix the problem within 24 hours or up to 30 days. Those who do not comply could face a $25 fine. If problems persist, code enforcement officers can pursue a remedy in district court.

The willingness to exercise patience with residents is welcome, especially in cases involving the elderly, poor or infirm. But issuing warnings should not come at the price of action, especially with chronic offenders. We need to accelerate improvement, not maintain the status quo.

We are also concerned that Zimmerman said it could take three to four months to launch the ticketing system. This has been contemplated since at least July 2016 when City Council first asked the city solicitor’s office under Mayor Joe Sinnott to draft the ordinance.

Zimmerman said new software is needed and possibly new hand-held devices. Code enforcement officers acquired new tablets in 2016 to allow them to work in the field. If those devices are not suited to this work, city leaders should quickly obtain the equipment needed.

Momentum is coalescing at a convincing pace to chart a new Erie economy supported by so-called “eds and meds,” tourism, advanced manufacturing and innovative startups. The city needs to look the part.

STARBUCKS REPORT SAYS RACISM AFFECTS POLICING. POLICE DISAGREE, Oct. 18

Six months after a Rittenhouse Square Starbucks earned international notoriety for the arrest of two black patrons, Philadelphia’s Police Advisory Commission has released its finding from a review of the incident. The PAC concluded that an open conversation about race, better training and communication, and a strategy for community policing are necessary.

In the report, the PAC lays out six sets of recommendations for the Police Department. In a response letter attached to the report, Commissioner Richard Ross rejects multiple recommendations. Most important, Ross writes the Police Department “cannot agree with the statement that racism has a profound effect on what drives citizen and police contact.”

It is unfortunate that Ross is unable to acknowledge the reality that racism has shaped policing in America - including here in Philadelphia. This is not the first time that Ross had a disappointing comment on the incident.

After the incident, Starbucks closed all of its 8,000 U.S. stores and conducted antibias training for all of its nearly 175,000 employees. The first PAC recommendation is that the Philadelphia Police Department “incorporate consistent, anti-racist practice, incident review and training.” According to the PAC, a part of an antiracist practice is accepting the influence of racism on policing.

In his response letter, Ross chose to take a narrow and technical view of the incident - a private entity called the police and asked for service; the job of the police is to respond “regardless of the motivations of the caller.” Ross is echoing his original statement after the incident that the officers “did not do anything wrong” - a statement that he later apologized for and added nuance to.

Ross points out that since 2011 a department policy prohibiting racial bias in policing is on the books. In fact, that policy has been on the books since 1868, when Congress adopted the 14th Amendment that guarantees equal protection under the law.

And yet racial disparities in policing persist. Evaluations of stop-and-frisks by the Police Department show that while the department has improved, African Americans account for 69 percent of stops from January to June 2017, in a city in which they are 48 percent of the population.

An analysis conducted by the Inquirer found that in Center City, blacks are stopped and arrested at indoor locations at a much higher rate than whites.

Other recommendations include creating positions overseeing community policing, communication with stakeholders about the role of policing in the city, and training supervisors in problem-solving skills, and improving mentorship for new officers.

The PAC has no leverage on the Police Department and no way to compel it to accept any recommendation or hold it to any recommendation that Ross did not accept. But City Council can. Earlier this year, the mayor signed into law a bill that guarantees the PAC a minimum annual budget of $500,000.

When Commissioner Ross comes in front of City Council to request next year’s budget, Council should ensure that a part of that budget goes to the implementation of the recommendation - otherwise the investment in the PAC is nothing more than paying for the production of a fancy report.

