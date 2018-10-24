SODUS, N.Y. (AP) - Friends and relatives of a man and woman fatally shot outside their upstate New York home earlier this week say the couple’s 4-year-old son was in his mother’s car with her when she was gunned down at the wheel.

A neighbor told local media outlets that he saw a man shoot 28-year-old Joshua Niles multiple times outside his home in Sodus Monday aftenroon. The witness said the man then shot 24-year-old Amber Washburn as she sat in a car in her driveway. The gunman then fled on foot. He remains at large Wednesday.

The couple’s son wasn’t hurt.

Relatives say Niles and Washburn were also raising Niles’ 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son from a previous relationship. The children were at school at the time of the shooting.

An initial police search failed to locate the suspect.





