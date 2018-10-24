LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky State Police detective has pleaded guilty to making a false statement in a slaying he was investigating.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Randy Ream said federal prosecutors agreed to recommend two years’ probation for Charles J. Senters, eight months of it on home incarceration.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Senters pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Lexington.

Senters was investigating the December 2012 death of Eli Marcum in Clay County when he threw some items found nearby into the trash. Lawyers for two other men accused in the case said the discarded items should have been tested.

Senters pleaded guilty to falsely testifying a supervisor witnessed him throwing the items away.

The two other men pleaded guilty to drug charges, but prosecutors dropped a charge related to Marcum’s death.

