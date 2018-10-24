LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A group trying to unseat a Supreme Court justice in Arkansas says it’s spent $1.1 million so far this fall on mailers and TV ads, including a new spot criticizing the judge that launched this week.

The Republican State Leadership Committee’s Judicial Fairness Initiative this week began airing an ad criticizing Justice Courtney Goodson over campaign contributions and gifts from trial attorneys. Goodson is running against David Sterling, an attorney for the Department of Human Services in next month’s election. The 15-second spot tells voters to “reject scandal” and oppose Goodson.

Goodson is running against David Sterling, an attorney for the state Department of Human Services, in next month’s election. She sued and won an order in May temporarily blocking a similar ad from another out-of-state group from running.





