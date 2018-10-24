Former comedian Jim Carrey blamed Wednesday’s spate of suspicious-package mailings against prominent liberals squarely on President Trump, both in his art and his words.

Mr. Carrey posted to Twitter the image of a painting that seems to be an explosive device like those sent to CNN, the Clintons, the Obamas and multiple Democratic lawmakers surrounded by the mouth of Mr. Trump.

Mr. Carrey, who’s now mostly a painter and a persistent critic of Republicans on social media, tweeted alongside the image that it’s not just Mr. Trump who’s at fault, but anyone who supports him.

“Today they tried to murder two Presidents as well as public servants and journalists. Make no mistake, these terrorists were encouraged and emboldened by the hate speech of Donald Trump. If you can’t see the clear menace of this man’s influence by now then you are a part of it,” he wrote.





