The pipe-bomb scare might not be over yet.

According to Reuters news agency, federal officials think former Vice President Joseph Biden Jr. might also have been targeted.

Citing an unnamed “official,” the British wire service tweeted that “federal investigators [are] seeking suspected package they believe was addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden.”

Pipe bombs have been sent to a veritable “who’s who” of President Trump critics this week — former President Barack Obama, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Rep. Maxine Waters, billionaire activist George Soros, and former CIA Director John O. Brennan.





