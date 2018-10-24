KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 53-year-old Kansas City man faces up to eight years in federal prison after being convicted of threatening two federal officers with his vehicle.

Geno Williams was found guilty Tuesday of assaulting a federal officer or employee.

Evidence at his trial showed Williams was agitated at the Social Security Administration office in Kansas City in May 2015 and took cell phone video of federal officers on duty. He was asked to leave when he ignored orders not to record in the facility. After he made what was considered a threat, two officers followed Williams out of the building to detain him.

Prosecutors say Williams backed his vehicle into one officer several times and drove toward the other officer, who dove out of the way to avoid being run over.





