Oct. 23

The News-Enterprise of Elizabethtown on changes at a community college that seek to improve local job training:

The Workforce Solutions teams at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College have a new mission and a new name, Business and Industry Services. The changes should result in improvements for local employers and their future employees.

Juston Pate, the proactive president of ECTC, recently announced the department’s new vision, which involves customizable training options with mobile units to deliver that training on site.

The college wants to take on-the-job training to a new level. This external training division is expected to help local companies save money on training and it hopes to reduce turnover in the process.

This is a carefully planned and researched idea. An external consultant interviewed 30 local companies about training needs and identified 300 training possibilities. Responding to those needs required an overhaul in thinking and processes, which Pate embraced.

“We’re going to do something significant,” Pate said.

This system will save local businesses money by providing on-site training tailored to specific needs and systems.

While it means savings for industry, it’s not a moneymaking play for ECTC. It’s being offered as part of the noncredit side of the college’s mission and Pate said he hopes to break even by covering expenses.

The college has partnered with the nonprofit Central Kentucky Community Foundation on the project.

“This is a great step toward big improvements in that area,” Foundation President Davette Swiney said.

Since Pate’s arrival as the fourth president in ECTC’s history, the word community in the college’s name truly has been embraced. This program looks to be yet another positive way of embracing that relationship.

Oct. 22

The State Journal of Frankfort on State Police stopping a possible school shooting:

We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to law enforcement officers, but that’s particularly true after Kentucky State Police arrested a man who allegedly planned to carry out a shooting at nearby high schools.

Dylan Jarrell was stopped Oct. 18 while he was pulling out of his driveway near Anderson County High School “with the tools he needed to commit this heinous act,” said KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders. Police said the man possessed a firearm, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, a bulletproof vest and a 100-round magazine.

Police said the man may have been headed to a school when he was stopped at about 2:30 p.m., shortly before the end of the school day. In addition to Anderson County schools, which canceled classes Friday, there were credible threats toward Shelby County schools, state police said.

The good work of law enforcement officers on the case likely saved countless lives.

The case is proof of the importance of the common phrase “if you see something, say something.” A New Jersey woman reported that she received harassing Facebook messages from Jarrell. And, as court records state, an examination of his phone found “threats of bodily harm against multiple persons at a school.” Though, records did not identify the specific school.

And, particularly for local police and sheriff’s offices, it’s critical that community policing is a priority - something Frankfort Police Chief Travis Ellis has done. The alleged threats against Anderson and Shelby county schools involved out-of-state help, but in so many cases a tip from local residents can help police officers or sheriff’s deputies make meaningful progress toward an arrest. We believe local residents - children or adults - are more apt to provide those tips when police officers are a regular, positive presence in their communities.

It’s better, for example, when a crowd of kids says, “Hey, lieutenant Dusty,” than quietly saying to one another, “Here comes the police.”

Preventing people from arriving at the point where they are prepared to carry out a school shooting requires completing a multifaceted puzzle that involves more than mental health- or gun-related reform, and a piece of that is excellent police like what led to Jarrell’s arrest. Schools should not be a place of terror, and we must continue to make school safety a priority in the commonwealth.

Oct. 21

Bowling Green Daily News on President Donald Trump’s role in freeing American hostages:

As a country we should always go all out to free unjustly held American hostages from hostile countries.

We’ve seen through the decades where some hostage situations have ended well and Americans were returned safely to their loved ones. We’ve seen other situations that have not ended well.

One only has to go back to 1979, when 52 American diplomats and citizens were held hostage for 444 days from Nov. 4, 1979, to Jan. 20, 1981, after a group of Iranian college students belonging to the Muslim Student Followers of the Imam’s Line, who supported the Iranian Revolution, took over the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. Many believed then-President Jimmy Carter didn’t try hard enough to get the hostages released, and ultimately it cost him his re-election bid to President Ronald Reagan. The hostages were freed after Reagan took the oath of office.

In our opinion, Carter handled the situation horribly and should have been tougher and acted more quickly to get our citizens returned to our country.

Some presidents have had some successes in their time in office while others have not. Our current president, Donald Trump, has shown through diplomatic actions that he can bring our citizens home from hostile places. One only has to look at what Trump has done to assist American hostages.

In June 2017, working behind the scenes, Trump and those working for him helped secure the release of University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier, who was arrested in North Korea in January 2016 for taking down a sign. Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment. Unfortunately, Warmbier fell into a coma during his incarceration - likely from mistreatment - and died several days after he was returned to the U.S. Although Warmbier passed away, his family was able to see him before his death and give him the proper burial he deserved.

Because of Trump’s determination and ability to work with North Korea, he secured the release of this young man who should’ve never been imprisoned.

In May, Trump and his team, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, secured the release of three more hostages from North Korea. The three men included Kim Dong-chul, a businessman and naturalized American citizen from the Virginia suburbs of Washington. He had been sentenced to 10 years of hard labor in April 2016 after being convicted of spying and other offenses.

Tony Kim, also known as Kim Sang-duk, was arrested in April 2017 while trying to board a plane to leave North Korea. He had spent a month teaching accounting at a Christian-funded school, Pyongyang University of Science and Technology.

Kim Hak-song, who volunteered at the school’s agricultural research farm, was arrested in May 2017. CNN reported he was born in China near the North Korean border and emigrated to the United States in the 1990s, later returning to China and eventually moving to Pyongyang.

All three of these men are now free because Trump has opened the door with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. While we should never fully trust the North Koreans as they’ve proven too many times they can’t be trusted, the release of these men does show that summits and meeting with people like Kim have advantages.

This month, Trump also secured the release of the Rev. Andrew Brunson, who spent two years in Turkey on terrorism charges. Trump was also responsible for getting several prisoners released who were being held in Venezuela on trumped-up charges.

While Trump has done a very solid job getting American hostages and prisoners released, we hope he will do more to help secure the release of Dr. Shakil Afridi.

Afridi, the physician who worked with the CIA to track down Osama bin Laden, has been in a Pakistan prison since 2011 on treason charges. This man is a hero who helped us locate one of the biggest mass murderers of our time. He deserves to be free. We’ve given U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a lot of credit for doing all he can do through the years to get Afridi freed. We are proud of Paul for his efforts to see this honorable and brave man set free.

Hopefully, now that Trump and Paul have a pretty close relationship, more can be done to see that this becomes a reality.

We couldn’t be more proud of Trump for all he has done to ensure that American citizens being held hostage in countries abroad are returned to the U.S. It speaks volumes about our commander-in-chief that with all of his responsibilities he has time to focus on fellow Americans who are unjustly imprisoned.

Online: https://www.bgdailynews.com/





