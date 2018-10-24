KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A man who authorities say struck and injured an officer in northeastern Indiana while fleeing police on a motorcycle has been charged with aggravated battery.

The Kendallville Police Department says 52-year-old Kevin J. Turner of Huntertown could face additional charges in Friday’s chase that injured Officer Blake Kugler.

Turner was being held at the Noble County Jail. Online court records don’t yet list a lawyer for him.

Police say officers pursued Turner on Friday as he rode recklessly in Kendallville. They say Turner rode into a hospital parking lot and Kugler was struck while standing outside his police vehicle. Police say Turner rode away and was captured by officers after he crashed the motorcycle.

Kugler underwent surgery for a leg injury and was later released from the hospital.





