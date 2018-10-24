The University System of Maryland Board of Regents will hold a special meeting via conference call Thursday at 3 p.m. to resume discussions about an independent commission’s investigation into Maryland’s football culture.

The regents, who oversee the state’s 12 public universities, received the commission’s findings Friday and spent that day and this Tuesday deliberating what actions to take regarding the scandal that emerged after football player Jordan McNair’s death.

The eight-person commission was tasked with investigating allegations of a “toxic” football culture based on “fear and intimidation” first reported by ESPN in August.

The regents plan to make the findings public, along with their initial “decisions and/or recommendations,” within a week. They plan to bring Thursday’s meeting into “closed session,” as they have for past sessions regarding this scandal.

“The closed session would follow Open Meetings Act exceptions regarding advice from legal counsel, discussion of potential or pending litigation, and discussion of personnel matters,” a USM press release said.

“Personnel matters” likely refers to the future of suspended coach DJ Durkin. Some are speculating that athletic director Damon Evans and even university president Wallace D. Loh are also under scrutiny.





