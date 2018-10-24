A package addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters appears similar to bombs sent to prominent Democrats in New York and Washington, D.C., and has been intercepted at a Los Angeles mail facility.

That’s according to a law enforcement official who said the package has similar markings and characteristics to five others that had been discovered this week.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The five other packages all contained pipe bombs and targeted Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN and others.

Waters, a California Democrat, said earlier Wednesday her Washington office, too, was the target of a suspicious package.

That package was intercepted at a facility that processes congressional mail. It wasn’t immediately clear if that was related to the others.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.