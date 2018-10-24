BOONVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two Interstate 70 traffic stops netted nearly 200 pounds (90 kilograms) of marijuana this week in the same central Missouri county.

KMIZ-TV reports that the first traffic stop happened Monday in Cooper County. Court documents say a trooper found four large duffel bags containing 112 pounds (50 kilograms) of marijuana that was wrapped in the same number of individual bundles.

The second traffic stop happened Tuesday after a motorist was seen following another vehicle too closely. The trooper noticed that the driver was nervous and asked to search the vehicle. The search yielded two bags filled with around 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of marijuana.

